EAMC gives update on COVID-19 cases and testing statistics

OPELIKA, Ala. (WTVM) - The East Alabama medical Center released an update on its COVID-19 cases and testing statistics Wednesday evening.
As of 4:30 p.m. Wednesday, April 8, there are 43 patients hospitalized at EAMC with a confirmed COVID-19 diagnosis. 31 previously hospitalized with COVID-19 have been discharged. There are 18 patients hospitalized at EAMC with suspected COVID-19 and 16 patients who were previously suspected of COVID-19 have since received a negative test result.
See EAMC COVID-19 testing statistics below:
- 1,965 COVID-19 tests submitted by EAMC
- 1,515 COVID-19 tests that were negative
- 153 COVID-19 tests that are pending results
- 15.9 percent of EAMC test kits that have tested positive
See confirmed COVID-19 cases by county in EAMC’s immediate service areas as of 5 p.m. April 8:
- Lee County – 187
- Chambers County – 131
- Tallapoosa County – 43
- Randolph County – 15
- Russell County – 14
- Clay County – 11
- Macon County – 6
- Bullock County – 3
