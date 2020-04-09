Gov. Ivey sends special Easter egg surprise to Alabama children with serious illnesses

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Because of the coronavirus crisis and the stay at home order, the Easter Egg Roll planned at the Governor’s mansion in Montgomery has been canceled this year.
Children across Alabama diagnosed with serious illnesses were looking forward to that Egg Roll.
The event began last year when Governor Ivey invited the children of Magic Moments to a party in their honor.
Ivey is making it up to every child who had planned to attend by sending them a personalized letter along with a commemorative wooden Easter egg featuring a painted Governor’s Mansion and the Governor’s signature.
“I was so looking forward to hosting the children of Magic Moments for the Easter Egg Roll,” Governor Ivey said. “I regret that this year’s event was canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic. I hope that each child knows that they are special and loved and may God bless them and their families this Easter.”
“In a time that Governor Ivey could have easily been preoccupied with all our state and the world are facing, she took the time to make sure these children knew how special they are and that there are many out there thinking of them, now and always,” said Courtney Carson, Central Alabama Regional Director of Magic Moments. “For that, we are so grateful.”
The children and families of Magic Moments are already looking forward to being part of the event again in 2021.
Copyright 2020 WBRC. All rights reserved.