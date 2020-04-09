HMMA donating lunches to River Region health providers

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Hyundai Motor Manufacturing Alabama is donating 450 box lunches to three Montgomery-area health providers over the next two weeks.
HMMA said it will donate lunches to nurses, emergency room teams, and intensive care unit teams. HMMA will deliver 150 lunches each to Jackson Hospital in Montgomery, Baptist Hospital in Montgomery (South/East), and Baptist Hospital in Prattville.
“The River Region is our home,” said Yvette Gilkey-Shuford, HMMA Director of Administration. “This is just a small token of our appreciation for the sacrifices our front line health providers are making to help our community fight the coronavirus, including among some of our own team members.”
HMMA delivered lunches Thursday and will deliver more on April 14 and April 16.
Copyright 2020 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.