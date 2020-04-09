‘Miss Piggy’ lightens pandemic mood for Prattville neighborhood

PRATTVILLE, Ala. (WSFA) - How about a smile during these trying times? Ginger McMurry of Prattville came up with an idea for giving people something to smile or even laugh about during the COVID-19 pandemic.
McMurry has a wire-shaped pig with wings and lights hanging from a tree branch in her backyard near Daniel Pratt Elementary School. She says with all that’s going with the coronavirus, she wanted ‘Miss Piggy’ to be a source of humor and good cheer for walkers and children in the neighborhood.
McMurry said she put up Miss Piggy about two weeks ago.
“We noticed how many children were passing by here everyday even with school being out," she explained. "We just thought if we could put a smile on somebody’s face for a few minutes to give them something to look at.”
