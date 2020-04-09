Montgomery Area Food Bank braces for increased demand as unemployment rises

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - In a world where everything is changing amid the coronavirus pandemic, the need to provide food to the hungry remains the same.
“We’re having to change our distribution model almost on a daily basis,” said Montgomery Area Food Bank CEO, Richard Deem. “We count a lot on all of our agencies, we have 800 agencies throughout the state. A lot of these agencies are shutting down.”
Many of the food bank’s volunteers are retired and at risk of contracting COVID-19. As they left, many of the agencies were forced to close. Deem also lost around 50 volunteers inside the warehouse who kept the food bank running. As for another void, he relied on a number of men from the state’s work release program which are no longer available.
“They’re phenomenal workers and we trust them,” said Deem. “When this hit we lost half of our warehouse staff. We had a driver that was a little older and he said for health reasons he had to resign. I certainly understand it.”
As the number of helping hands decreases, Deem believes it will only be a matter of weeks before the food bank is hit with increased demand due to the spike in unemployment applications.
“We’ve not seen the worst of it,” he said. “Right now in our service area we have over 300,000 food insecure people, well, that just went up. And all of a sudden they don’t have that disposable income and they’re trying to make it on unemployment. This is when they begin to reach out to food banks.”
As for a bright spot, the food bank’s acquired two additional warehouses which will help them prepare for what could be long months ahead.
“If we get a phone call from a large store that says we have two tractor trailer loads of food, if we didn’t have the space, we couldn’t take it," Deem said. "We have almost 100,000 square feet now. I believe that was God’s timing, because it gives us more space in this time.”
Deem is searching for five to six volunteers who can lift up to 50 pound boxes in the warehouse to help manage their food supply.
“We have a department here, it’s called our salvage department,” Deem said. “When we get things in we move it to the salvage and they work through it to make sure everything is edible and good. We’ve had to let some of that go which hinders us from getting to the good food because we’ve had to move people around.”
Despite what's ahead, Deem says the food bank will remain mission-focused.
“I’m getting food to people who are hungry,” Deem said. “That’s our task, that’s the bottom line and we are going to find a way.”
If you would like to volunteer, you can sign up online.
Monetary donations are also welcome. Every dollar purchases 5 meals. You can donate online here.
Copyright 2020 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.