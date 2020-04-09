Montgomery man killed in Elmore County cycling crash

ELMORE COUNTY, Ala. (WSFA) - The name of a cyclist killed in an early morning crash is being released by the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency.
ALEA says John F. Jenkins, 49, of Montgomery, died after being hit by a 2016 Jeep Compass just before 6 a.m. Thursday.
The collision happened on Alabama 170 near mile marker 3, approximately one mile north of Wetumpka. Jenkins was pronounced dead on the scene.
The road, which was blocked from Old Georgia Plank Road to Williams Road, has since been reopened.
ALEA State Trooper Michael Carswell said Troopers responded to the scene along with the Elmore County Sheriff’s Office and other emergency officials.
The driver of the Jeep remained on the scene, Carswell said. An investigation is ongoing into the cause of the crash.
