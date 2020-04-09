Montgomery nurse volunteers for battle against COVID-19 in New York City

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Juanita Hester’s life is the story of a committed and dedicated registered nurse. 23 years on the front lines in health care. Hester has seen it all and she is about to see some more.
Hester left early Thursday morning for New York City where she will offer her talents and know-how in area hospitals. She wants to be there, not only to give tired nurses a break, but with the very people fighting to live.
“I was with Veterans Affairs with the United States Army when they went off to war, I was one of the nurses there to see the troops out. It’s something I want to do and I really care about people," said Hester.
Leslie Hester, her husband, was not the least bit surprised.
“We’re retired military and the call for duty is always there,” said Leslie Hester.
Their grown daughter's take on all this?
“My daughter, she was like... my son.. I don’t think he knows yet? But he will this afternoon,” said Hester.
Juanita Hester will remain in the Big Apple for eight weeks - maybe longer.
“If I feel like it’s necessary for me to be there, I think my husband and I already know, I’ll stay,” said Hester.
Not even a potentially deadly virus or the distance from here to New York could get in the way of servant’s heart. Look up the term and you’ll find Juanita Hester.
The Hesters say they plan to communicate daily whether it’s texting, communicating through Facebook or Zooming.
