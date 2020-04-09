2 more Andalusia plant employees test positive for COVID-19

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Two more employees at a south Alabama manufacturing facility have tested positive for COVID-19.
According to the human resources department for Shaw Industries, the company was notified on Tuesday that two additional employees at its Andalusia facility had tested positive. Both associates have been quarantined since April 1.
Shaw Industries says all associates who have had close contact with the two employees have been notified.
The Andalusia facility had already temporarily suspended operations in response to COVID-19. Shaw Industries says the facility is being cleaned and disinfected by a third-party cleaning service as previously planned during the closure.
The Andalusia facility is expected to resume normal operations on Monday.
Shaw Industries previously confirmed an employee had tested positive for COVID-19 on April 1. Shaw Industries says the associate, who had not worked at the facility since March 23, is under the care of a medical provider.
Shaw Industries Group, Inc. is one of the world’s largest carpet manufacturers with more than $6 billion in annual revenue and approximately 22,000 employees worldwide, according to its website.
