Point of order: Congress weighs how to govern from afar amid coronavirus fight

The virus' continuing spread is raising doubts among lawmakers and aides that the House will reconvene in Washington as scheduled after April 20. Democrats are increasingly annoyed that President Donald Trump gets a daily platform to rebut unflattering stories and update Americans on his administration's response to the crisis. Like millions of people around the world, homebound members of Congress have time on their hands for suggestions, and they're making them with rising urgency — from virtual congressional hearings to remote voting and the more likely buddy system by which votes are cast by proxy.