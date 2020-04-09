$5000 reward offered in Montgomery homicide investigation

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - A reward is being offered for information in a Montgomery homicide.
According to the Montgomery Police Department, on April 1 officers responded to the 2200 block of Cherry Street in reference to someone shot. There, they found Ricklson Debrum, 26, who was pronounced dead at the scene.
The police department is seeking assistance in solving this homicide. Anyone with information should call MPD at 334-625-2831 or Crimestoppers at 215-STOP or 1-833-AL1-STOP.
A tip may lead to a cash reward of up to $5,000.
