Trenholm State loans ventilator to EAMC

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Trenholm State Community College and several other Alabama community colleges are helping out healthcare workers any way they can.
Last week, Trenholm State loaned a ventilator to East Alabama Medical Center.
Colleges within the Alabama Community College System were asked to take inventory of all their personal protective equipment and ventilators in case area hospitals and public health facilities suffered shortages of supplies needed due to the coronavirus.
“We are fortunate to have 10 excellent programs of study in Nursing and the Allied Health Division at Trenholm State, which all offer nationally recognized certifications and licenses,” said Trenholm State Community College Associate Dean of Allied Health Dr. Traci Carter.
The ventilator was delivered by Taylor to EMS transport dispatch personnel from EAMC last Saturday.
