Troy Univ. support/emergency fund looks to help those affected by COVID-19

TROY, Ala. (WSFA) - Troy University is looking to help its students, faculty, staff and alumni who have been affected by COVID-19.
In a letter shared with those associated with the university, Troy University Chancellor Dr. Jack Hawkins Jr., said donations made to the Student Support/Emergency Fund can assist those in need by “helping defray costs associated with unexpected early departures from campus, technology to support remote learning, and living expenses such as rent, utility bills, car payments, groceries, healthcare needs, and other critical needs.”
You can give online, or through a check in the mail to the following address: 301 Adams Admin Bldg., Troy, AL 36082.
Dr. Hawkins asks that all “gifts” to the Student Support/Emergency Fund be designated with the notation “COVID-19.”
To apply to receive the donations, email hreeves@troy.edu.
“During these times of crisis, it is important that we show our Trojan pride and come together as one great University to support Trojans in need. Your generosity will help our University family stay strong as we face this pandemic together. May you and your family remain safe and healthy,” said Hawkins.
