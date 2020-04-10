13 Alabama African American Historic sites getting federal grants

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Thirteen African American Civil Rights Historic places in Alabama are getting funding from the National Park Service. It’s part of $14 million in Preservation Fund grants to fund 51 projects across 20 states and the District of Columbia.
The money will help preserve sites and history related to the African American struggle for equality in the 20th century.
One of the recipients in Birmingham is the Historic Bethel Baptist Church of Collegeville. Bethel was pastored by the Reverend Fred L. Shuttlesworth and its premises were bombed three times during the Civil Rights Movement of the 1950′s and 60′s.
Speaking on behalf of Historic Bethel Baptist Church, Executive Director Dr. Martha Bouyer, said "We are very appreciative of the continued support of the National Park Service in helping us to preserve Historic Bethel Baptist Church. Bethel is a National Historic Landmark. Its place in history has been well documented in that what happened here during the Modern Civil Rights Movement is an "indisputable accomplishment of humanity" that deserves to be recognized and preserved. This grant strengthens the partnership between Historic Bethel Baptist Church, the National Park Service, and the greater Birmingham community, as we seek to educate, engage, and empower visitors from across the nation and around the world."
