Auburn initiative looks to make 10K masks during pandemic

“Industrial design depart came to us and said, you know, we can be cutting out this pattern at hundreds an hour, then we could then we could be distributing the kits. So starting next week, we’re going to really kick up the production of these kits that people can pick up at Sunny Slope, and then brink them back, or keep the mask for their own use or for their families. If they bring them back to us after they’ve made the mask, then we in outreach using the work of Outreach Global, we’re distributing them to people who have expressed an interest in needing them,” Bishop said.