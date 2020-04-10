AUM to house COVID-19 healthcare workers from Baptist Health

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Auburn University at Montgomery and Baptist Health are partnering to provide a safe space for Baptist Health employees working the front lines against COVID-19.
According to Baptist Health, Auburn University at Montgomery is offering 48 rooms in Lilac Hall at no cost to Baptist Health or its team members.
“This housing solution will help offer peace of mind for those healthcare providers who have concerns about spreading germs to their family members,” Baptist Health officials said.
Lilac Hall is a part of AUM’s courtyard housing complex. The housing offers private bathrooms and kitchens, WIFI and cable, as well as laundry facilities.
Currently, there are no students utilizing this residence hall. Out of the university’s 1,200 students living on campus, only 250 remain at this time. The healthcare workers will practice social distancing guidelines and will not interact with the students who remain.
Baptist Health says it will provide all cleaning services, linens, towels, laundry detergent, dryer sheets, and other necessities to its team members.
Along with the housing provided by AUM, Lowes Home Improvement Store has donated more than $3,000 worth of items. The housing units will be equipped with microwaves, lamps, pillows and other decorations to make each space feel as close to home as possible.
Wal-Mart Market #8 and a local plumbing company added final touches to the housing units by providing bedding and television sets.
“During challenging times, good neighbors and partnerships like these are what prevail and truly embody the strength of our community,” Baptist Health officials added.
