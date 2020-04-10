Baptist Health nurse describes the front lines of COVID-19

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Baptist Health Nurse Practitioner Heather Bland has spent 23 years in the medical field, but this crisis is unlike anything she has experienced.
“I will say that I’ve been through 911 I’ve been through the SARS outbreak, avian flu, swine flu, but nothing has reached this magnitude," Bland said.
While on active duty with the Air Force, Bland helped set up an ICU overseas. Today, she’s on the frontlines at home, screening and testing patients for COVID-19.
Bland says this feels like another deployment.
“You are out for a very single purpose with a lot of uncertainty, and you didn’t know what was going to happen day to day or what was going to come at you. The only difference is I get to go home and sleep in my own bed versus sleeping in a tent.”
The hardest part, Bland says, is the shakeup of normal life. Like we are, she’s practicing social distancing; her children are staying with her parents in Florida until this pandemic passes.
“They went to their grandparents for spring break and haven’t come home. So we have that distance. My husband and I miss our kids deeply and they’re starting online school, we can’t be there,” she says.
Making it easier, the love she and the rest of the staff at Baptist are feeling from the community. She says people from the community have given, “basic things like good food every day for lunch, make sure we had water. The hospitals have been great making sure that especially being on the front lines, we have the right PPE, we have the right mix of staff. So the encouraging words are really great, and I think they help all This kind of keep going and get up in the morning and continue in through this uncertain time."
Bland says they are finally reached what she calls a steady-state; the number of calls coming into the screening line has dropped some. She encourages everyone to continue practicing social distancing and good hygiene.
