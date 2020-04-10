Brothers feed truckers in southern Pike County

BRUNDIDGE, Ala. (WSFA) - Imagine you’re a trucker, and you’re truckin’ down the road and you come across this; two brothers waving you down with a free barbecue lunch. It was all a kind gesture to say “thanks” for keeping things rolling during the pandemic.
“My brother called me up and asked me if I wanted to do something for truckers. I got on board. Between the two of us we each put up $500, another $500 in donations. We just want to help the truckers,” said Ken Breon.
“Man, everybody is getting recognition but these po’ truck drivers out here feeding us, taking medicines, taking food, just whatever.. ain’t gettin’ no recognition," said Brundidge Police Chief Moses Davenport.
“They’re under appreciated. Without them we’d shut down completely. Just know people out there appreciation them.. they’re still on the road and do whatever we can to help them,” said Breon.
“I’m a pretty old man but I’ve never seen anything like in this whole United States,” said Davenport.
The brothers say they’ll keep camping out at the same spot and continue feeding the truckers as long as the donations keep coming in.
