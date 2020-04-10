Churches not letting pandemic get in way of Easter Sunday

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - We begin with the Fresh Anointing House of Worship in Montgomery. The church is 2,200 members strong but they won’t fill the pews and take up the seats this Sunday.
“It’s unprecedented in my 33 years in ministry,” said pastor Kyle Searcy.
But pandemic or not, pastors and priests from all denominations have already circumvented the virus; they’ve been live-streaming to the masses in recent weeks and this weekend will be no exception.
“We’re going to go online. We’re streaming, we’re not doing drive-in. I’ve learned a long time ago the medium is not the message. If it’s a good message, it’s a good message in the pulpit, it’s a good message in video," said Searcy. "But if it’s a bad message, it’s a bad message in pulpit and video. The medium is not the message, so we’re going to go online live and we’re going to have worship, and also time with people gathering with their families around the screens through Facebook.”
“We’ll have speakers in the parking lot as people can pull up in the parking lot and hear the service, and also something different we’re doing is offering, is we’ll have ministers in the parking lots that will be able to pray for the people if they need anything,” said pastor John Eiland of Green Tree Christian Fellowship Church in Andalusia.
Both pastors admitted the strangeness of it all, delivering the Word with no one in the sanctuary, but they also see it as a fine opportunity to get creative and think outside the box.
Pastors Searcy and Eiland say they have not had any church member become infected with the coronavirus.
