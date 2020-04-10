1 dead, 1 with life-threatening injuries after Montgomery crash

A woman was killed and a man was injured in a crash near South McDonough and Arba streets Friday night. (Source: WSFA 12 News)
By WSFA Staff | April 10, 2020 at 6:52 PM CDT - Updated April 10 at 6:52 PM

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The Montgomery Police Department says one person is dead and another person is in critical condition after a crash.

MPD says a two-vehicle crash at 5:18 p.m. at the intersection of South McDonough Street and Arba Street resulted in a man and woman suffering life-threatening injuries.

The man and woman were transported to a local hospital for treatment but police say the woman has since been pronounced dead.

No other information is available at this time.

