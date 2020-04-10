1 dead, 1 with life-threatening injuries after Montgomery crash

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The Montgomery Police Department says one person is dead and another person is in critical condition after a crash.
MPD says a two-vehicle crash at 5:18 p.m. at the intersection of South McDonough Street and Arba Street resulted in a man and woman suffering life-threatening injuries.
The man and woman were transported to a local hospital for treatment but police say the woman has since been pronounced dead.
No other information is available at this time.
Copyright 2020 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.