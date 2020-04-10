Despite COVID-19 truck drivers keep on rolling

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - While many are working from home, truck drivers are still hitting the road making sure the vital supplies needed make it onto store shelves.
“There’s a whole lot less traffic on the road traffic on the road. Traffic on the road is probably down by 80 percent on the route that I run.”
Truck Driver Tim Hardage says the biggest issue, for now, is finding food to eat while on the road. Many restaurants across the country have closed their doors and if they are open, take out is the only option.
“The biggest difference in driving a truck now, as opposed to before, is the food. Before you had the option to sit down, order your food restaurant. Those are gone now here just like they are back home," Hardage said.
Back home is somewhere Hardage doesn’t get near as often as before the pandemic. He spends weeks on the road and away from his family.
“The routes that I run locally and regionally get me home more often. They’ve thinned out a lot. Now we’re doing longer runs that keep me out on the road longer at a time.”
But Hardage says he’s thankful to have a job at a time when many are losing theirs.
The federal highway administration is helping out by allowing food trucks to set up at rest areas to help feed truck drivers who are on the road.
