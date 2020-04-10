First Alert Weather Day declared for Sunday

Timing: Rain is possible overnight Saturday into Sunday morning as a warm front lifts across the region. This activity will not be severe. The severe threat doesn’t arrive until late Sunday afternoon, and especially into the evening and early portion of Sunday night. Right now, the window for severe weather looks to start earliest 3 p.m., and last until latest 3 a.m.. Exact timing is difficult to pinpoint at this juncture and is subject to change, so check back in for updates on timing as Sunday approaches.