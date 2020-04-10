First Alert Weather Day declared for Sunday

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - We have declared Easter Sunday a First Alert Weather Day as confidence is HIGH in strong and severe thunderstorms capable of causing damage across the entire area. Tornadoes that could be strong and long-lived, widespread damaging winds, large hail, and very heavy rain are all expected across not only central and southern Alabama, but much of the Deep South and Southeast.
Timing: Rain is possible overnight Saturday into Sunday morning as a warm front lifts across the region. This activity will not be severe. The severe threat doesn’t arrive until late Sunday afternoon, and especially into the evening and early portion of Sunday night. Right now, the window for severe weather looks to start earliest 3 p.m., and last until latest 3 a.m.. Exact timing is difficult to pinpoint at this juncture and is subject to change, so check back in for updates on timing as Sunday approaches.
Impacts: As mentioned above, ALL severe modes are not only possible, but are expected to occur. This includes tornadoes, damaging wind, hail, and torrential rainfall. Data continue to support the risk for long-track supercells capable of strong and long-lived tornadoes across Alabama and Mississippi.
The latest update as of Friday morning has placed all of our region in the “Medium” risk for severe weather with the western half of Alabama now in our “High” risk category, which is the highest of our four risks.
Action: It is a good idea to go ahead and make sure you have a severe weather plan ready to go in the event that severe weather does wind up striking your area, especially with it being a holiday. Your plan should answer these questions:
•Where will I go in the event of a tornado?
•Who will I call/text to share the warning?
•How will I receive warnings?
Remember, you need multiple reliable ways of receiving weather alerts. Download the WSFA First Alert Weather App, have your NOAA weather radio ready and making sure your phone is charged before the severe weather moves in.
Until Saturday night, the forecast is very nice. Cooler and drier air is rushing into the state as of Friday morning. This will lead to a much cooler day with afternoon high temperatures in the 60s under partly cloudy skies. There will also be a nice breeze to boot!
We move back into the mid-70s Saturday with plenty of sunshine!
