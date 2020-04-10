Georgiana nursing home employee tests positive for COVID-19

GEORGIANA, Ala. (WSFA) - A spokesperson with NHS Management says an employee at a Georgiana nursing home has tested positive for the coronavirus.
Joe Perkins, with NHS Management, says the employee’s daughter contracted strep which lead to the employee to get tested. The employee found out Friday morning that she had tested positive for COVID-19.
At this point, Perkins does not the last time the employee worked, but says she was working an abbreviated schedule a couple of days a week with limited exposure.
Perkins said no other cases have been reported at the nursing home.
“We have no other reported case at all in the Georgiana nursing home. The employee was in [personal protective equipment] at all time when in contact with any residents. We are testing those other employees and anyone that may have been closer to this employee longer than 15 minutes, even though she was in PPE," said Perkins.
The employee will be kept away from the property for 14 days to self-isolate. Perkins says the employee must have two negative coronavirus tests in order to return to work.
