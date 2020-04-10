Honda makes, donates plexiglass face shield for area hospitals

LINCOLN, Ala. (WBRC) - Hospitals in East Alabama will soon receive some brand new equipment that many hospitals across the country are fighting to get.
Friday, Northeast Alabama Regional Medical Center in Anniston received 200 donated plexiglass face shields from Honda Manufacturing.
The Lincoln plant has idled from making SUVs, minivans and cars due to COVID-19, but some workers are using the plant’s 3-D printers to make small plastic visors and attaching plexiglass.
The hospital’s nursing director gave the Honda supervisors a heartfelt thank you.
"I can't tell you how overwhelmed we were to find out that there were industries out there that want to provide product to us, protective personal equipment. So, they are caring for us so we can provide care to other people," said RMC Chief Nursing Officer Elaine Davis.
She relayed that message to the Honda supervisors personally as they drove up in a made-in-Lincoln Honda Odyssey mini-van, just before they began unloading the boxes.
"They actually reached out to us about a week or so ago, showed us a prototype and asked us of this was something that we could make use of, and we very quickly, very graciously accepted their offer," said Louis Bass, CEO of RMC Health Systems.
Whether states, and hospitals, can received much needed equipment to fight COVID-19 has been a much debated controversy nationally, so Honda supervisors say they feel good about being able to provide this type of PPE to the hospitals located not far from the Honda plant.
"Talking to the organizations we've reached out to, you kind of hear from the front lines, what they desperately need," said Sean Jones, department manager for Weld Line #2 at Honda Manufacturing in Lincoln.
Honda workers plan to bring 300 more face shields next week with stops scheduled for other hospitals next week like Coosa Valley Medical Center in Sylacauga, Gadsden Regional Medical Center and St. Vincent’s East in Trussville, among others.
