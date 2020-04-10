Juvenile, 2 adults injured after being hit by vehicle

Montgomery police say three pedestrians were injured in a single-vehicle crash in the 2800 block of Lagoon Park Drive. (Source: WSFA 12 News)
April 10, 2020 at 7:48 PM CDT - Updated April 10 at 8:23 PM

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The Montgomery Police Department says a single-vehicle crash has resulted in several people injured, including a juvenile.

A crash around 6:15 p.m. in the 2800 block of Lagoon Park Drive resulted in injuries to three pedestrians. Police say the pedestrians were two adults and a juvenile.

All three were transported to a local hospital, the adults with non-life-threatening injuries and the juvenile with life-threatening injuries.

The driver was uninjured, according to MPD Capt. Denise Barnes.

