Juvenile, 2 adults injured after being hit by vehicle

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The Montgomery Police Department says a single-vehicle crash has resulted in several people injured, including a juvenile.
A crash around 6:15 p.m. in the 2800 block of Lagoon Park Drive resulted in injuries to three pedestrians. Police say the pedestrians were two adults and a juvenile.
All three were transported to a local hospital, the adults with non-life-threatening injuries and the juvenile with life-threatening injuries.
The driver was uninjured, according to MPD Capt. Denise Barnes.
