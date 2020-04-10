Latest Mississippi news, sports, business and entertainment at 3:20 a.m. CDT

VIRUS OUTBREAK-MISSISSIPPI
Mississippi jobless claims up; Greenville restricts worship
JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — Unemployment claims are continuing a sharp climb in Mississippi because of the coronavirus pandemic. More than 46,000 applications for jobless benefits were submitted in the state during the week that ended April 4. That's up 45% from the previous week. Unemployment is rising rapidly across the United States. The Mississippi Health Department says Thursday that the state has at least 2,260 confirmed cases of the virus and 76 deaths from it. The city of Greenville is banning worship services in church buildings and parking lots to slow the spread of the virus. A legal group says the ban is unconstitutional.
MISSISSIPPI-NEWSPAPER CLOSING
Mississippi newspaper closing after long loss of ad revenue
CLEVELAND, Miss. (AP) — A newspaper in the Mississippi Delta is closing at the end of April because of economic difficulties made worse by the loss of advertising income to social media sites. The Bolivar Commercial has been in business for 104 years in Cleveland, Mississippi. Lee Walls is president and CEO of Walls Newspapers and owner of The Bolivar Commercial. He said in an article published online Wednesday that he has spent “years and a great deal of money” to keep the paper open. Cleveland and Bolivar County both have a poverty rate higher than 25%, and the area has lost population for decades.
FIRED DOCTOR SUES
Doc says virus safety concerns led to firing, sues hospital
OXFORD, Miss. (AP) — A Mississippi doctor has sued a hospital she accused of firing her for raising concerns about its coronavirus safety measures. News outlets report Dr. Samantha Houston was fired after she wrote a Facebook post soliciting donations for equipment that Oxford’s Baptist Memorial Hospital can use to remotely speak to coronavirus patients. A hospital official tells Northeast Mississippi Daily Journal that Houston's post was inaccurate since the hospital had capability to remotely speak with patients. They also deny Houston's other accusation, that the hospital did not have enough N95 masks for nurses. Houston also is suing the hospital's CEO and the medical staffing agency that held her contract to the hospital.
VIRUS OUTBREAK-RESCHEDULED PAGEANT
Mississippi pageant rescheduled to July for virus concerns
VICKSBURG, Miss. (AP) — The Miss Mississippi Scholarship Organization says it will reschedule this year’s pageant due to the coronavirus pandemic. The organization says the competition has been tentatively pushed back to early July. It was originally planned to be held in June. The Vicksburg Post reports Wednesday that organizers are also eyeing July as a possible month to host the state’s teen pageant competition that was slated to be held in late April. Organizers say a specific date for both pageants has not been determined.
STORAGE DOME INFLATED
Mississippi inflated dome to store exports to Asia, Europe
PASCAGOULA, Miss. (AP) — A storage dome has been inflated in Mississippi to house wood pellets that will be used as sources of fuel abroad. Enviva, the world's largest producer of industrial wood pellets, says Tuesday it inflated the dome at the port of Pascagoula in Jackson County. WLOX-TV reports the company will store pellet materials in the dome that will be exported to markets in Asia and Europe. Another storage dome is also expected to be inflated at the terminal before the end of the year. The terminal is expected to employ about 30 workers and support 150 other direct and indirect jobs.
VIRUS OUTBREAK-CASINO WORKERS
US casino workers: Pay us through the shutdown
ATLANTIC CITY, N.J. (AP) — Casino workers across the country are calling on the gambling industry to pay its laid-off workers their full salary and benefits for the duration of the shutdown necessitated by the coronavirus. In an online conference Thursday, casino workers and their union leaders from Las Vegas, Atlantic City, New Orleans and Mississippi called on the industry to “step up and do the right thing.” Many laid-off workers have not been able to file for unemployment, and have no income, even as bills, rent and mortgage payments come due, they said. Many casinos gave their workers two weeks’ salary upon closing; a few will pay through mid or late May.