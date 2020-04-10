Montgomery couple seeks help making face shields for hospitals

"So I'm looking for volunteers from around Montgomery and the River Region, who are willing to, you know, print if they have a 3D printer at home, in order to get after the shortfalls that they have at the hospitals and to protect our medical professionals," Scott said. "And ultimately, we're going to be setting up a drop point at Vaughn Forest Church in Montgomery sometime next week, but it'll be posted up on the website in order to collect all the things that people have printed, disinfect them and then provide them to local area hospitals."