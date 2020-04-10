Montgomery couple seeks help making face shields for hospitals

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - A Montgomery couple is using a 3D printer to produce face shields for hospital workers and is looking for help.
Scott and Barbara Van De Water have had a 3D printer in their home for several years. When the coronavirus pandemic became a major concern in the River Region, they put that printer to use.
"This is this is the face shield that we're trying to produce," Scott demonstrated. "And you can see it's just kind of a clear plastic shield. And the part that we're 3D printing is the bracket. So the bracket here is, is the part that actually goes on the head. And the other pieces honestly just clear plastic and elastic. Those are the only other two components."
Just that bracket, takes up to three hours for a 3D printer to make, so the couple is asking for more people or businesses with 3D printers to join the effort.
"I would love to have people from the River Region, manufacturers from the River Region, if they have equipment that's not getting utilized, and they can help us. We can probably bring resources to them to help them pay for plastic or for tooling," Scott said.
"Specifically injection molding, if any manufacturer out there has injection molding capabilities," Barbara added. "And I also think it's worth noting that these are not incredibly inexpensive to make, they take a lot of time. But the materials, it's about $1 per mask."
And now that they’ve started this project, they realize the need for it is much greater than they can handle on their own.
"Hospitals will take as much as we can provide for them. Jackson said give us 50 if you can, or ultimate, what would be amazing if you could do 300," Barbara explained. "We have partners throughout the Montgomery area. I think there's about eight people right now 3D printing, and there's some institutions that have allowed us to use their 3D printers. So every day we see our capacity increasing a little bit, but we're thinking right now the need is about 300 per hospital."
That's why the Van De Waters are sending out a call for help.
"So I'm looking for volunteers from around Montgomery and the River Region, who are willing to, you know, print if they have a 3D printer at home, in order to get after the shortfalls that they have at the hospitals and to protect our medical professionals," Scott said. "And ultimately, we're going to be setting up a drop point at Vaughn Forest Church in Montgomery sometime next week, but it'll be posted up on the website in order to collect all the things that people have printed, disinfect them and then provide them to local area hospitals."
The Van De Waters have created a website to coordinate this project. You’ll also find a “printing pattern” there to print the face shields.
