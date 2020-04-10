Second Huntsville synagogue vandalized with anti-Semitic graffiti

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Two Huntsville synagogues have been vandalized within 48 hours.
UPDATE: Huntsville police have released a screenshot of the suspect at Chabad of Huntsville.
ORIGINAL: Huntsville police officers responded to Chabad of Huntsville Friday morning.
Lt. Michael Johnson with the Huntsville Police Department confirmed “disturbing graffiti” was found at the scene.
The vandalism comes just days after south Huntsville’s Etz Chayim synagogue was targeted on Wednesday night with anti-Semitic messages and graffiti including swastikas. Wednesday marked the start of the Passover holiday.
The FBI is joining police in both investigations.
“I’m proud to say we already have a bunch of evidence collected already,” said Huntsville Police Chief Mark McMurray.
McMurray elluded that the investigators believe the Chabad of Huntsville vandal was also responsible for the anti-Semitic graffiti found at Etz Chayim in south Huntsville.
“I want to say a quick message to the person who did this last night and the night before,” said McMurray. “We’re asking for you to go ahead and turn yourself in," McMurray added.
Huntsville mayor Tommy Battle visited Chabad of Huntsville on Friday to meet with synagogue leaders. “When I heard about this, we came to see the rabbi and tell them our deep heartfelt sorrow this would happen anywhere in the world, and most importantly, in Huntsville,” said Battle.
“We do not condone this. We are not that community,” said Battle.
The Jewish Federation of Huntsville and North Alabama released a statement following the second act of vandalism.
“We will not let the acts of a vicious individual or small group deter us from staying in a place the Jewish people have called home for well over a century,” said Tobias Mendelson, president of the Jewish Federation of Huntsville and North Alabama. “This is a time for all us—Jews and non-Jews alike—to join together and do everything in our power to end the scourge of hatred, bigotry, and intolerance.”
Anyone with information on the suspect is asked to contact Huntsville Area Crime Stoppers.
