Troy Athletics goes blue in support for front line workers

Troy Athletics goes blue in support for front line workers
Troy University's Veterans Memorial Stadium is bathed in blue light Thursday as part of the #LightItBlue Campaign to show support to front line workers during the coronavirus pandemic. (Source: Troy Athletics)
By Jahmal Kennedy | April 10, 2020 at 2:46 PM CDT - Updated April 10 at 2:45 PM

TROY, Ala. (WSFA) - As health care workers around the country continue to battle on the front lines against the coronavirus, more and more organizations are showing its support. The Troy Trojans are the latest to do so.

The #LightItBlue Campaign shows shows support for front line workers taking on COVID-19.

The Trojans did just that by transforming the lights inside Trojan Arena and at Veterans Memorial Stadium blue to show support to the front line, health care, and essential workers around the country.

Copyright 2020 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.