VA suspends all action on veteran debts for 60 days

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Many veterans are about to get some relief from the economic crisis caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.
Friday, the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs Debt Management Center said it would suspend all action on veteran debts for 60 days.
Also, the USDVA said it would suspend collection action or extending repayment terms on preexisting VA debts, as the veteran prefers.
This affects all veteran debts under the Treasury Department’s jurisdiction. The USDVA said it will continue to evaluate an extension of the timeline during the pandemic and will update its website www.va.gov/debtman if an extension is warranted.
Any veterans and family members affected by COVID-19 that may have a benefit debt and need temporary financial relief should contact the DMC at 1-800-827-0648 for help.
