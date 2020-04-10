Wetumpka man charged with soliciting a child online

AUTAUGA COUNTY, Ala. (WSFA) - The Prattville Police Department has arrested and charged a man with electronic solicitation of a child, according to court documents.
Jesse Lemar McCormick, 22, or Wetumpka, was arrested Thursday after allegedly soliciting a minor for illicit photos on the social media app Snapchat.
The crimes allegedly happened on Monday, the court documents showed.
McCormick is charged with five crimes, including two counts of child solicitation by computer and three counts of transmitting obscene material to a child.
The suspect is being held on a $300,000 bond at the Autauga County Jail.
Copyright 2020 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.