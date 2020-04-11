Driveway chalk art brings joy in midst of pandemic

PRATTVILLE, Ala. (WSFA) - Two sisters, two scribes, scribbled away in their driveway in Prattville. They wrote words of inspiration to help all of us to get through the the nasty pandemic.
“My reason to smile would be I get to spend some time with my families and I don’t have much stress as they do,” said 15-year-old Chloe Ryan.
“Knowing there are positive things out there and not all negative,” said Chloe’s sister, 13-year-old Laurelei Ryan.
The teens have “chalked” their way with quotes, expressions and art.
They're not alone. A few blocks away, Courtney Lambertsen's children have done the very same thing, shining a light when it feels dark.
“Possibly encourage others through very dark times right now, and to show that we are believers and we believe God will see us through this,” said Lambertsen.
The teenagers say they’ve never done anything like this before. They learned something along the way, something about themselves.. and the world.
“I need to be more positive towards myself and towards others,” said Chloe Ryan.
Medical experts say we will eventually get through the crisis. Until then, both families will rely on faith in this season of rebirth and the very words.. not far from their doorsteps.
Just Saturday.. the United States surpassed Italy with the most coronavirus deaths with over 20,000.
Copyright 2020 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.