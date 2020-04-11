Firefighters battle mobile home fire in south Alabama

SLOCOMB, Ala. (WSFA) - Several first responder units came together to battle a mobile home fire in south Alabama Friday night.
Slocomb Fire-Rescue says a large mobile home fire in the 700 block of Arrington Street took the assistance of Fadette Fire, Malvern Fire, and Slocomb police to bring under control.
According to SFR, units were dispatched around 8:50 p.m. and arrived on scene to find a large mobile home with multiple additions with heavy fire and smoke showing. Firefighters encountered heavy fire and extremely high heat upon entrance.
Slocomb Fire says multiple roof systems in the structure made it extremely difficult to extinguish the fire but a quick knock down was made.
There were no injuries reported. The cause of the fire is unknown.
Copyright 2020 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.