Prattville church brings cheer with faux parishioners

PRATTVILLE, Ala. (WSFA) - The “Holy” prank at St. Mark’s.
“You know Christians are a joyful lot, Episcopalians especially, and we’re a little bit of pranksters, too, and this startled me," said Father Scott Arnold.
Startled in a good way as Arnold walked in Palm Sunday morning to prepare for services and it was all captured on cell phone. Momentarily surprised and then the laughter that ricocheted off the walls.
The faux congregation greeted him. Mannequins, stuffed animals.. all sorts of little creatures sitting in pews practicing their own form of “social distancing.”
“We got this little fella over here who’s kind of startling. We got Batman over here. Raggedy Ann and Andy," said Father Scott.
“We went ahead with the service and I was glad to see none of my faux congregation fell asleep,” the priest said with a wry smile.
The levity came out of nowhere, one the good father admitted was little hard to contain in the pulpit during Palm Sunday services.
“And keep a straight face,” he said.
And he had an idea who was behind it all.
“Was it Jan?," Father Scott could be heard on the cell phone footage asking.
Jan as in Jan Byrne, a long time member of the church.
“Because we miss him, and we came up with this idea to add a little bit of fun to his life,” she said.
Like many churches and synagogues across the country, services are being live-streamed on social media.
Father Scott recognizes these are serious times but Christians believe it never hurts to remember God has a sense of humor. In fact, He’s the author of it. For Father Scott, it’s all about perspective.
“We are to be joyful people,” Father Scott said.
Byrne has no worries about getting “ex-communicated.” The laughter removed all doubt. Heavenly humor, joy in the face of a global pandemic.
“This is all joy,” said Father Scott.
Now the real “debate” within St. Mark’s; keep the creatures or remove them? Father Scott wants his “friends” to stay and feel at home until the pandemic ends. Jan Byrne says all those “creatures” belong to her as she collects them.
