Storm shelters open across central, south Alabama; Severe storms likely Sunday

Some shelters may not be open due to COVID-19 concerns. It is best to call ahead today and confirm yours will be open so you know where to head in the case of a tornado warning. The Alabama Department of Public Health recommends that a person’s first priority should be to protect themselves from a potential tornado, because if a warning is issued in your area, you are more likely to be affected by the tornado than the virus. However, you can take precautions to keep yourself safe from the virus while at a storm shelter, such as bringing hand sanitizer, masks, gloves, etc. Make sure these are packed and ready to go today so you don’t have to think about it if a warning is issued tomorrow.