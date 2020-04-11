Why now might be the best time to adopt or foster a child

“The number of children that are being referred in for a home has increased since COVID-19,” said Seraaj Family Home Regional Intake and Placement Specialist Felicia Strowder. “That’s because of the work situation. You have essential workers who have to go to work. There is no daycare and there is no school, so those workers who have to go to work may not be able to hold on to a child that they had in their home.”