Why now might be the best time to adopt or foster a child

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - People finding themselves at home and with more time on their hands might be thinking about fostering or adopting a child.
Advocates in Alabama say COVID-19 has put some children in immediate need of a home.
“The number of children that are being referred in for a home has increased since COVID-19,” said Seraaj Family Home Regional Intake and Placement Specialist Felicia Strowder. “That’s because of the work situation. You have essential workers who have to go to work. There is no daycare and there is no school, so those workers who have to go to work may not be able to hold on to a child that they had in their home.”
Jill Sexton, the statewide clinical coordinator for Alabama Pre/Post Adoption Connections, said there are over 300 children in Alabama that need an adoptive home. She said her agency worries particularly about the older college students right now.
“For a child who has aged out of foster care, where are they going to go,” Sexton said. “I mean are they going to be on the streets? Are they going to seek out maybe a birth family that’s rights were already terminated? They need a place to go.”
Advocates say for those looking to foster or adopt, now is a unique time that families can take advantage of.
“For those who have thought about fostering before at one time in their life and maybe pushed it to the back of their minds and it’s resurfaced, now it’s a wonderful time to be a foster parent,” Strowder said.
“The first goal an adoptive parent needs to think of is the attachment with a child,” Sexton said. “This is the time to attach. I mean my kids and me are playing basketball every day, we are swimming when the weather is nice, we’re playing Connect 4, I mean we are more intentionally doing activities together all the time and that creates bonds.”
If you are interested in getting foster parent certified, agencies are not letting COVID-19 stand in the way. They are now offering an at-home seven-week course called “Deciding Together.” It includes six books and online discussions with an agency worker. These meetings are available through a preferred video chat service like FaceTime, Zoom or Skype. This allows families who want to begin the process now to be able to without meeting in person.
“People are at home, they are reading, people have time to read, and so they don’t mind reading the books and so the process to me has been a little bit faster and easier,” Strowder said.
After that there is some necessary paperwork to fill out and then a licensed social worker will come to your house to license it as a foster home. This process is still being done in person. It is free to adopt from Alabama’s foster care system.
If you are interested, you are encouraged reach out to some of these agencies. They they will be more than willing to help you along your journey.
If you are looking for child that needs a home, Heart Gallery of Alabama frequently updates its website with pictures, videos, and biographies of children in need.
Its mission is finding forever families for children in Alabama’s foster care system by raising awareness and educating the public.
Copyright 2020 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.