Damage in areas of Walker Co. following Sunday’s severe weather

Storm damage in Walker Co. 4-12-20
By WBRC Staff | April 12, 2020 at 6:11 PM CDT - Updated April 12 at 8:18 PM

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - UPDATE: A Walker County Sheriff’s deputy reports some people are trapped by power lines in shelters on Rainwood Lodge Road. Right now there are no specific reports of damages or injuries.

This is in the Quinton area.

Lawler Baptist Church in East Walker County off Highway 78 was damaged Sunday afternoon. Storms blew across the highway destroying an abandoned store. Trees in the area were snapped in half.

Fred Hunter stopped in the area to check on the damage.

Lawler Baptist damaged on Highway 78 in east Walker County

There was damage across the Dora area. Debris was scattered across this yard.

Damage in Dora
Damage in Dora (Source: @Bamadad1985)

This is new video from a viewer in Dora.

Damage has been reported in Sumiton and other areas of Walker Co., after severe weather passed through Sunday afternoon.

(Source: @Aidenwxmanv Twitter)
Storm damage in Sumiton
Storm damage in Sumiton (Source: @Aidenwxman Twitter)
Storm damage in Sumiton
Storm damage in Sumiton (Source: @Aidenwxman Twitter)

Damage has also been reported in Dora, Al.

Cars damaged by a tree down in Dora.
Cars damaged by a tree down in Dora. (Source: Brittney Martin)
Storm damage in Dora Al
Storm damage in Dora Al (Source: Steve Thomas)

Several trees fell on cars in a Dora neighborhood damaging at least two cars.

Trees down on cars in Dora
Trees down on cars in Dora (Source: Brittney Martin)
Trees down on cars in Dora
Trees down on cars in Dora (Source: Brittney Martin)

Copyright 2020 WBRC. All rights reserved.