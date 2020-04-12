Damage in areas of Walker Co. following Sunday’s severe weather

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - UPDATE: A Walker County Sheriff’s deputy reports some people are trapped by power lines in shelters on Rainwood Lodge Road. Right now there are no specific reports of damages or injuries.
This is in the Quinton area.
Lawler Baptist Church in East Walker County off Highway 78 was damaged Sunday afternoon. Storms blew across the highway destroying an abandoned store. Trees in the area were snapped in half.
Fred Hunter stopped in the area to check on the damage.
There was damage across the Dora area. Debris was scattered across this yard.
This is new video from a viewer in Dora.
Damage has been reported in Sumiton and other areas of Walker Co., after severe weather passed through Sunday afternoon.
Damage has also been reported in Dora, Al.
Several trees fell on cars in a Dora neighborhood damaging at least two cars.
