Doctors moving to virtual appointments amid COVID-19

“A patient could be scheduled for a virtual appointment in the same way they would be scheduled for a face to face appointment. So they would have a set time with their provider, with their doctor, or nurse practitioner. And then at that time or beforehand, they would be sent an email message and given this would be for a video appointment, they will be giving an email message that tells them when their appointment is and how to connect, and it gives very simple instructions," said Truett.