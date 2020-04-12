Doctors moving to virtual appointments amid COVID-19

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Every day we see more coronavirus cases in our state, and because of that many hospitals and doctors’ offices are now limiting who comes inside of the building.
As the coronavirus continues to spread across the state, many doctor’s offices are moving to virtual appointments to try to keep their patients safe.
A doctor with the Central Alabama Veteran Healthcare System said that having a virtual appointment gives you all the benefits of speaking with a doctor without taking the risk of leaving your home.
“As far as patient visits, we have already basically suspended any non-urgent visits to the facility. And we are transitioning those patient appointments to telephone visits or video visits. We’re also using secure messaging, things like that to try to allow patients to be able to be taken care of in their homes,” said Central Alabama VA Infectious Disease Specialist Dr. April Truett.
The process is pretty simple.
“A patient could be scheduled for a virtual appointment in the same way they would be scheduled for a face to face appointment. So they would have a set time with their provider, with their doctor, or nurse practitioner. And then at that time or beforehand, they would be sent an email message and given this would be for a video appointment, they will be giving an email message that tells them when their appointment is and how to connect, and it gives very simple instructions," said Truett.
Truett said that virtual appointments are effective.
“They can do a lot through a virtual care appointment by going over their history, their medications, talking about their symptoms, answering any questions, making arrangements for medication refills, and scheduling their next visit," she said. "So really, you can accomplish a lot through a virtual visit, especially in a time like this, where we want people to stay home and not be coming out of their houses as much as possible.”
Doctors also have the ability to write a prescription with a virtual appointment.
