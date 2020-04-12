Enforcement of some COVID-19 orders suspended ahead of severe weather

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Gov. Kay Ivey has issued a State of Emergency in anticipation of Sunday’s severe weather.
In the order, Ivey states she has directed the activation of the Alabama Emergency Operations Plan, and the Alabama Emergency Management Agency State Emergency Operations Center shall be activated. Regarding how this order affects other orders related to COVID-19, Ivey said:
“On this Easter Sunday, Alabama faces the potential for inclement weather, and we want all Alabama families to be prepared for whatever comes our way. Any provision of the COVID-19 orders is suspended to the extent that its application or enforcement would endanger any person affected by tonight’s severe weather. Shelters and community safe rooms should remain open and accessible to all individuals seeking refuge from this severe weather, while implementing reasonable practices and procedures to prevent the spread of COVID-19 among those seeking shelter. My fellow Alabamians, stay vigilant, and stay safe this Easter Sunday.”
Several shelters are opening in anticipation of severe weather. You can find a list to shelters open in WSFA’s coverage area here.
WSFA’s First Alert Weather team has the latest details on the severe weather threat here.
