How to prepare for Easter Sunday’s severe weather

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - There is a high chance for strong and severe thunderstorms across the state Easter Sunday and in the event that people need to shelter, COVID-19 is posing some unique challenges.
Alabama Governor Kay Ivey released this statement about the First Alert Weather Day.
“Unfortunately, Alabama is far too familiar with the unpredictability of severe weather. Our state stands prepared and ready to face whatever Mother Nature brings, even amidst a health pandemic. Both the National Weather Service and the State Public Health Department remind Alabamians that the use of shelters and other resources take precedent, should the need arise. The safety and protection of Alabama lives is paramount. Be sure to tune in to your trusted weather source, and stay weather aware throughout this holiday weekend.”
The Alabama Department of Public Health released a statement on Twitter that said, “ADPH recommends citizens’ first priority should be to protect themselves from a potential tornado. If a warning is issued in your area, you are more likely to be affected by the tornado than the virus. Thus, people should heed warnings and take shelter.”
Autauga and Elmore County Emergency Management Agency's are in agreement.
“If there is a storm bearing down on your community, wherever you are at, that storm is the most threatening thing to your life at that point in time,” said Keith Barnett Elmore County EMA Director. “You can’t stop a tornado.So if you need to get to a safer place because a storm is bearing down, go to that safer place and just take the precautions to avoid catching COVID-19.”
EMA is encouraging citizens to follow COVID-19 safety measures inside of storm shelters and safer spaces. They advise wearing a mask, to social distance from those you shelter with and bring hand sanitizer with you.
EMA agencies say based on reports, this is the most significant weather threat they have seen in years, and that people need to take this seriously.
“Take every weather situation seriously, but this one is definitely one that you need to be paying attention to because everything is coming together at the right time according to the Meteorologists,” Barnett said.
A major step in preparing for severe weather is to arrange a safe space for you and your family to take shelter.
“I would absolutely have already picked out my spot that I’m going to go to, if I’m not going to evacuate my home where am I going to go in my home,” said Ernie Baggett Autauga County EMA Director. “Like an interior closet or something like that with no windows. Getting into the most interior space of that house putting on a helmet, even a bike helmet.”
If you plan to go to a safer place or shelter you should prepare in advance.
“Don’t wait until we go under a warning. Go ahead and go if you’re going to go to a safer place when we go under watch,” said Barnett.
It is also extremely important to be weather aware.
“Please do not depend on outdoor sirens to get your notifications. Make sure you have a NOAA Weather Radio. Make sure you have apps on your phone, make sure you’ve got multiple ways to get notified of severe weather alerts,” said Barnett.
