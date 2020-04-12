Kreher Preserve and Nature Center offering scavenger hunt for families

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - What's a better way to practice social distancing than to head out to a local park? The Kreher Preserve and Nature Center in Auburn is offering families a way to get out and get active.
"If you're at home, you're gonna be on an iPad or watching a TV or something," said Jennifer Lolley, who is the outreach administrator at the park. "But out here you don't have those things, and you're just going to be together, and that together time is really important right now."
Named after former Auburn professor Louise Kreher Turner, who donated the property to the School of Forestry and Wildlife Services in 1993, Kreher Preserve stretches 120 acres, and is filled with lush gardens and wildlife.
"Auburn is growing at a big rate. It's a lovely place with a lot of space, so right now if you want to come take a hike and just get outside, there's plenty of room," said Lolley.
During a time when social distancing is a must, Lolley wanted to create a fun, safe way for families to learn more about the different places in the park.
“Each week - this is our fourth week of doing this - we’ve had a scavenger hunt," she said. "It’s hands-free, you don’t have to touch anything. You can take a picture of our map and you follow the clues, and it’s taking you to special places on our preserve property.”
Stops during the hunt include the butterfly garden, walking out on a dock on the see the pond, and even crossing a creek. Not only is it showcasing the beauty of Auburn, but also bringing families a little closer.
"That's probably one of the best things I'm seeing come out of this pandemic is family time," she said. "Getting outside is a great way to relieve stress, and it just brings some peace and relaxation that maybe will help you get through the day a little bit better."
The Kreher Preserve and Nature Center is free and open to the public seven days a week, from sunrise to sunset. For more information on park rules, trail maps and the various programs available, visit their website.
