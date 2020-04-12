3 more residents, 8 staff members test positive for COVID-19 at Montgomery nursing home

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Nearly a week after confirming a resident tested positive for COVID-19, a Montgomery nursing home has stated several others have tested positive for the virus.
On April 6, Hillview Terrace sent a release stating a resident tested positive for COVID-19. The nursing home then tested more than 120 residents and staff members who may have been exposed to the resident.
Hillview Terrace confirmed Sunday that three additional residents and eight staff members have tested positive for COVID-19. The nursing home said the residents are receiving appropriate medical care and the staff members are on home quarantine.
After learning of the additional positive cases, Hillview Terrace said it notified their staff and residents’ families.
