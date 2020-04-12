More than 1,000 Alabama Power customers without service in central Ala.

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - More than a thousand Alabama Power customers in central Alabama are without service.
Michael Jordan with Alabama Power said as of 6 p.m. there are approximately 40,000 customers without service statewide. In central Alabama, approximately 1,750 customers are without service.
Jordan said crews are responding to outages where it’s safe to do so. The following is a breakdown of where current outages exist:
- Dallas County – 630 customers
- Lowndes County – 340 customers
- Wilcox County – 250 customers
- Montgomery – 230 customers
Fewer outages also exist in Autauga, Chilton, Wilcox, and Butler counties.
Jordan also passed along safety precautions:
- Stay away, and keep children and pets away, from downed lines.
- Do not drive over lines or under low hanging lines.
- Always assume power lines are energized.
- Avoid areas with fallen trees or limbs where downed lines may be hidden.
- DO NOT attempt to remove tree limbs or anything else caught in power lines. To report an issue, call Alabama Power at 1-800-888-2726 or contact local law enforcement.
- DO NOT attempt to make repairs to Alabama Power equipment. Call 1-800-888-2726 and wait for our trained work crews to get there so they can perform the potentially dangerous work.
- Stay away from areas where repair crews are working. If driving near work crews, obey road signs and proceed cautiously.
Copyright 2020 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.