Woman dies in Montgomery house fire on Easter Sunday
A 57-year-old woman died in a house fire in the 1900 block of Wyndgate Loop on Easter Sunday. (Source: Montgomery Fire/Rescue)
By WSFA Staff | April 12, 2020 at 11:26 AM CDT - Updated April 12 at 12:30 PM

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - A 57-year-old woman has died after a Montgomery house fire early Sunday morning.

According to Montgomery Fire/Rescue District Fire Chief Quentin Burke, units responded to the 1900 block of Wyndgate Loop just before 4 a.m. There, they found a two-story home with heavy smoke visible.

Burke said firefighters searched the home and found the woman. Attempts to resuscitate her were unsuccessful, and she was later pronounced dead.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

