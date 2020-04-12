Woman dies in Montgomery house fire on Easter Sunday

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - A 57-year-old woman has died after a Montgomery house fire early Sunday morning.
According to Montgomery Fire/Rescue District Fire Chief Quentin Burke, units responded to the 1900 block of Wyndgate Loop just before 4 a.m. There, they found a two-story home with heavy smoke visible.
Burke said firefighters searched the home and found the woman. Attempts to resuscitate her were unsuccessful, and she was later pronounced dead.
The cause of the fire is under investigation.
Copyright 2020 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.