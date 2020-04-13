Alabama parole officer tests positive for COVID-19

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The Alabama Bureau of Pardons and Paroles confirmed Monday that one of its officers is self-quarantining at home after testing positive for the coronavirus, or COVID-19.
The ABPP said Bureau Director Judge Charlie Graddick called the officer and thank him for his continuing service and to offer the prayers and gratitude of his colleagues throughout the state.
“The men and women who are out in the field doing this vital work to protect the people of Alabama while helping parolees and probationers transition to productive lives are wonderful, brave people," Graddick said. "We pray for our officer who has contracted this illness and we wish him Godspeed. We thank him and all our officers who have chosen to serve the interests of public safety in Alabama.”
ABPP said despite the pandemic, the state’s probation and parole officers are still working daily to supervise the activities of more than 20,000 people who are serving parole or probation around the state.
The latest check with the Alabama Department of Corrections indicates there remain no confirmed cases of COVID-19 among the state’s more than 27,000 inmates. ADOC said in a late Friday update that 40 tests have been conducted with results still unavailable for 10 of those.
The American Civil Liberties Union, or ACLU, is urging the pardons and paroles board to restart parole hearings, citing a “severe backlog” of about 4,000 inmates.
