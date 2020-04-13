Casket orders overwhelm Covington County business

ANDALUSIA, Ala. (WSFA) - The Covington Casket Company is seeing an increase in orders for coffins.
“Last Monday it was like flipping a light switch,” said company owner Alan Williamson.
“I had a sense it was going to happen. We are going through it together," said foreman Frankie McVay.
The work has been non-stop, five days a week stapling, cutting and bolting down the interior cloth before carting out the assembled caskets for shipment.
“We’re doing on our end of it to take care of the families,” said McVay.
“If we get an order by 8 o’clock, we can usually have it ready by 2, custom order,” said Williamson.
Before the coronavirus pandemic, the company averaged around 35 caskets per week. Today, that number has doubled.
“I have 12 more orders on my desk taken since Friday,” said Williamson.
One hot spot is New Orleans, which has 840 deaths, according to national statistics. They’re the people Frankie McVay thinks about as he does his part on the job.
“What we’re facing today is more heart-touching,” said McVay.
It's also history-making for the company.
“Well, it’s something we’ll never go through again at least I hope in our lives,” Williamson said.
Williamson tells WSFA 12 News one funeral home owner in New Orleans had 30 COVID-19 related deaths in just one week and that number jumped to 40 the next week.
