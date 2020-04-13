College students making masks to help during coronavirus pandemic

“What we’ve done is we cut out every single piece of fabric into an eight in width or eight inches in width, and then 16 and link, we number them with post-it notes and update as we take from them,” Katelynn explained. “So we’ve got three piles going right now, technically four, these are some patterns stuff. Um, after they’re done with just the basic, I’m cut out, they will go over here to the ironing board. We have this handy dandy ironing board over here. They will get ironed out into a fold like this. This one already has the seam in it. And so it’s folded down so that it kind of gives it some protection. After that it will go to the machine first seem to be put into it. It will go back to the ironing board. I mean this for you. You can see it and get folds put in place of it to help give it a Little bit more thickness, a little bit more protection. And then it will have the elastic put inside with two seams going down, and then it will eventually get folded back out.”