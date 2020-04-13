College students making masks to help during coronavirus pandemic

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) -The coronavirus has taken over the news, but there are some good stories coming out of this too.
There are stories of people stepping up to help others and two of those people are college students from Wetumpka.
“About a week ago, we sat down, I started making masks trying to donate to medical personnel, nurses, doctors, people like that,” said Katelynn Schulte, a UAB student. “After that, we kind of realized that other people were needing the masks as well, people that were needing them for personal needs, essential worker needs, things like that, but they weren’t able to get them. Um, we started to realize how difficult it was to get your hands on these maps. And then we also realized that we could make them and get them out to these people. So we got to sit down at the dinner table and they were like, how can we make this work? What can we do to help other people? We ended up making a post on Facebook so far, it’s gotten over 100 likes and stuff like that bunch of comments on it. People been sharing it like crazy. From that, so far, we’ve raised over 1500 dollars and we’ve used all that money. We’re trying to get fabric elastic materials, ship it out to people that need it. And it’s just it’s really become something.”
Katelynn and her roommate Austin McDowell are now making hundreds of face masks out of their home.
"We have 307 orders as of right now. But like I woke up this morning to an email from somebody who wanted more mass getting to how to donate and so I honestly don't think we're gonna stop until there's no longer a need for masks anymore," McDowell explained.
"A lot of them are essential workers, people that aren't necessarily nurses and doctors but people that are so having to work and go into the workplace and deal with people that are so coming in that could have it be asymptomatic," Schulte added. "And so 200 of the orders are for Prattville Police and Fire Department and so we've been trying to hurry up and get those out as quickly as possible. But aside from that, it's mostly people that are working in grocery stores, people that are working in a lumberyard stuff like that construction and things like that. Those people are like hey, we need these really really bad we can't find them. "
Katelynn already had a sewing machine, so making these masks seemed like a natural move.
“What we’ve done is we cut out every single piece of fabric into an eight in width or eight inches in width, and then 16 and link, we number them with post-it notes and update as we take from them,” Katelynn explained. “So we’ve got three piles going right now, technically four, these are some patterns stuff. Um, after they’re done with just the basic, I’m cut out, they will go over here to the ironing board. We have this handy dandy ironing board over here. They will get ironed out into a fold like this. This one already has the seam in it. And so it’s folded down so that it kind of gives it some protection. After that it will go to the machine first seem to be put into it. It will go back to the ironing board. I mean this for you. You can see it and get folds put in place of it to help give it a Little bit more thickness, a little bit more protection. And then it will have the elastic put inside with two seams going down, and then it will eventually get folded back out.”
Orders for Katelynn and Austin's masks are rolling in from around the state, and so are donations to help them cover the costs of making them.
"We are both college students, both been laid off now. So there's not much money coming in. But we asked all of our friends, we asked all of our family and they definitely provided," said Shulte. "We'll take pocket change if you can, we actually ended up having two corporate sponsors come in and then we even had a professor of mine come in and donate.
“Right now we have one extreme need if anyone has any access to a plastic preferably one-eighth of an inch, we will definitely take that off of your hands. You’ve been searching everywhere for it and cannot really find any we have a lot of on the way but no idea when it’s going to be.”
To order a mask from Katelynn and Austin, check out their website. A GoFundMe account has also been set up to help them with expenses.
