Coronavirus survivor from Valley, Ala. shares her road to recovery

VALLEY, Ala. (WTVM) - Of the more than half million coronavirus cases in the United States, 35,000 people have recovered from the virus.
Minister Gretchen Mitchell Holloway of Valley, Alabama is one of those survivors. Mitchell Holloway is also a sixth grade teacher at W.F. Burns Middle School. She talks about how she found out she had the virus and also talks about some of the symptoms she had.
Mitchell Holloway discusses how her faith played a role in her recovery.
Copyright 2020 WTVM. All rights reserved.