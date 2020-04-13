Families survive devastating Boaz storm in their homes

BOAZ, Ala. (WBRC) - Daylight Monday made the damage in Boaz in Marshall and Etowah counties very real for neighbors reeling from the Easter night storm.
Very powerful winds destroyed homes, knocked down trees and power lines.
Mickey Ferguson looked at the area off Roberson Road, Hillview and Lee. The damage is devastating.
Families survived in these homes, homes that are now in pieces.
There are stories of beams lodging in homes and cars, flying pieces of debris in 60+ mile and hour winds.
Right now there are only minor injuries reported.
A family survived in the bathroom of this house that was destroyed.
A witness says the family had only minor injuries.
Several other homes were damaged across the city.
Neighbors tell us they are working together as a community to patch roofs and remove debris where they can.
Trees and debris were thrown all over yards and roads.
