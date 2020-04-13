GREAT NEWS: COVID-19 patient discharged from UAB hospital

By WBRC Staff | April 13, 2020 at 2:57 PM CDT - Updated April 13 at 4:40 PM

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Good news is the best news, especially right now when it comes to COVID-19 patients.

Bill Chambers, a COVID-19 patient, was discharged Thursday night after a 22 day stay at UAB.

To celebrate his discharge and recovery milestone, the staff made colorful signs, wore party hats, and lined the hall to wish him well in his continued recovery.

Chambers expressed his gratitude for the excellent care he received while at UAB and had tears in his eyes as he was wheeled through the group of cheering staff members.

We wish him continued health!

