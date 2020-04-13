How companies are handling power bill issues in Alabama

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Power companies in Alabama are not cutting off service for customers who cannot pay their bills during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Dixie Electric Cooperative said after Gov. Kay Ivey declared a State of Emergency due to coronavirus, the company discontinued the disconnection of service and application of late charges. The suspension of service disconnections for non-payment will last at least through April 30.
Dixie Electric Cooperative encourages anyone experiencing difficulties as a result of COVID-19 to reach out to member services representatives, who can direct customers to helpful resources and information. To reach a representative, call 1-888-349-4332 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday.
Likewise, since March 13, Alabama Power said it has not disconnected any customer for non-payment or charged late fees to any customer affected by COVID-19. The company further said it will not be disconnecting service for non-payment until the crisis abates.
Alabama Power has a page dedicated to helping residential and business customers. Visit the page here.
Alabama Power also said it works closely with a number of agencies who often have funds to apply to a person’s bill. Project Share is another tool that provides emergency assistance to our elderly and disabled who need help with their energy bill.
